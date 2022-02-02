Human remains found on Lambay Island identified as a missing woman from Artane

Human remains found on Lambay Island last Thursday, January 27 have been identified as a missing woman from Artane.

The remains were found last Thursday evening by people working on the island.

The remains were brought to the Dublin City Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination was conducted by the State Pathologist.

The remains have since been identified through DNA analysis.

The remains have been identified as missing person Elizabeth Redmond, a 52-year-old woman from Artane and gardaí have subsequently stood down their search for the missing woman.

Elizabeth Redmond had been missing from her home in Artane, Dublin 5, since Sunday, December 12 2021.

Gardaí launched a public appeal for help in finding the Artane woman shortly after her disappearance.

The identification of the human remains on Lambay Island brings that appeal to a close.