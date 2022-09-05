‘Huge shock and upset’ at new telecomms mast at St Ita's in Portrane

A Social Democrats councillor has reported “huge shock and upset” amongst local people at the erection of an 18-metre high telecommunications mast outside St Ita's Hospital in Portrane.

The mast was installed on Friday August 26 by Cignal Infrastructure on behalf of Eir due to a reported signal “black spot” in the area.

Speaking of his objections to the mast, Cllr Paul Mulville said: “First of all, the process is totally wrong – the rules have changed in that (masts) don't have to go through the normal planning process.

"There doesn't have to be site notice, there’s no chance for people to write in if they're concerned about the location or any other aspect. It’s a license process as opposed to a planning process.

"The council rightly turned it down originally, they said it was the wrong location and that it was too big and too high and right when you come into the town.”

He said: “There are lots of locations in Portrane where it could have gone, up at the top of the hill where the water tower is, it wouldn’t be near anyone's house and you’d get the same signal from the top of the hill.

"Also, it could’ve been placed behind some trees so it wouldn’t be so obtrusive.”

Fingal County Council originally refused planning permission for the mast in October 2021.

The council deemed that the proposed mast “...would be visually obtrusive and seriously injurious to and detract from the visual amenity of the area.”

It also ruled that erecting the mast would be contrary to the Fingal County Development plan objective regarding telecommunication antennae.

In November 2021, Cignal Infrastructure appealed the council’s refusal to An Bord Pleanála, with the Bord ultimately granting the company permission to erect the mast.

Cllr Mulville said: “Eir had said there was a signal black spot around Portrane/the Burrow which is fair enough, but the location is just totally wrong.

“It was just out of the blue, and it’s kind of a “like or lump it” situation where there was no input with the community or with local councillors.”

Cllr Mulville said there should have been “a different process” in place, whereby there was engagement between local councillors, service providers, public bodies that own the lands, and lastly, local residents.

This, he said, could have ensured that the mast was less "intrusive” for residents.

The Social Democrats councillor said legislation governing the placing of telecommunications masts needs to be “urgently” reviewed, and in the meantime, “it (the mast in Portrane) should be taken down and moved to a more appropriate location.”

He concluded: “The reaction has been shock and upset, huge upset from people who didn't know it was happening.

"It’s an area as well that residents are working hard to tidy up and keep clean, and it’s the last spot you’d put something like that really.

"A lot of people when they say the work going on they thought it was something to do with the new hospital, so there’s a lot of upset."