‘Huge outcry’ from local residents over works at Usher’s Lake in Swords

A Sinn Féin councillor has said there has been “a huge outcry” over ongoing works in the Usher’s Lake area of Ward Rivervalley Park, and has called for a project plan and timeline for the works.

In a motion tabled at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Ann Graves said there has been a “huge” public reaction to the removal of trees in Usher’s Lake – which she said needed to be done to protect certain structures – and a lack of communication in advance.

Speaking at the Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Graves said she would not be accepting the council’s report on her motion.

She said she acknowledged the work being carried out at Usher’s Lake, but there had been a “huge outcry” from members of the public due to a “lack of communication” from Fingal County Council.

Cllr Graves said she realised the complexity of the work being carried out at Usher’s Lake but what she was looking for was a project plan and timeline, so that members of the public could be kept informed.

Supporting Cllr Graves, Cllr Ian Carey (GR) said the site at Usher’s Lake is “really beloved by the people there,” and there was “serious concern that we’re not going to do justice by it.”

Cllr Carey said there was a “low-level of trust” between the public who frequent the area and the council, and that this trust needs to be rebuilt.

Part of this, he said, involved having "very clear lines of communication” between the council and the public to prevent damaging the relationship.

A council official, responding to councillors, noted Usher’s Lake is “an extremely difficult site” in terms of access, and “it’s not like working on Main St, Swords.”

The site came under council ownership “late in 2020” and has formed part of an extended Ward Rivervalley Park, he said.

He said that due to the complexity of the site, the council would be guided by the appointed conservation architect, whose reports would dictate progress made.

As much notification as possible had been given for works at Usher’s Lake, but the council would “take onboard” comments about communication.

Cllr Graves, responding, agreed there was notification for works at Usher’s Lake, but said there had been no indication of the scale of works carried out.

She was looking for “something upfront” or a phased approach to the works and an indication of when works would be completed.

The official noted a report was due to be completed in the coming weeks, after which time councillors would be updated at an April/May Local Area Committee meeting.

A report issued by the council stated: “The creation of access for maintenance vehicles to the site is the next priority to enable the masonry repair works to commence as soon as possible.

“During 2022, the Operations Department will continue to improve and install access routes into the site.

“All works to be carried out will be communicated through the Elected Members and the public in advance.”