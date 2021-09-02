How Swords woman Dympna stays positive through a life lived in pain

Dympna Gavin in her beautiful garden in Swords showing her Hibiscus in full bloom. (pic by Siobhan Taylor)

A Swords woman has told how positive thinking, exercise and the support of her family have helped her manage a chronic pain condition.

Dympna Gavin (68) had enjoyed an active life until she was suddenly hit with chronic pain in 2008, which first affected her back and later her joints and muscles. The mother of three grown up children revealed she had to give up her job at the age of 54 and has not been able to return to work since.

Dympna shared her story with Fingal Independent to help promote Pain Awareness Month, which runs throughout September.

She said the onset of her symptoms had an immediate impact on her life.

“It really knocked me for six,” she admitted. “Prior to suffering from chronic pain, I was very active and used to play golf around 11 times a fortnight. I had planned to go back to work but I never did.

“I used to tell people it was back pain as that was the easiest way to describe it. But it was much more than that – it affected every single muscle in my body and I couldn’t even walk to the front gate at one stage.”

Throughout it all, Dympna has managed to stay positive and believes that this – and the support of her family and friends – has been key to the management of her condition. She said that the physiotherapy she received in a chronic pain clinic in Tallaght taught her how to manage daily tasks.

Dympna, who has been married to husband Pat for 47 years, said that exercising in a warm pool in Lanzarote, where the couple have a villa, was “a turning point” in managing her condition.

“Heat is just so wonderful for anyone suffering from chronic pain,” she explained.

Dympna is a firm believer in “slow and steady” progress when it comes to exercise for people living with chronic pain. She is now at a stage where she can walk for up to an hour, which she tries to do five times a week.

“I’m fitter now than I was 14 years ago,” she stated. “I’m delighted to be 68 and still here. I love being outdoors and do some light gardening, even though I can’t lift a spade or anything like that.”

Last year, Dympna achieved a significant milestone when she played her first nine holes of golf in 13 years, which she says was a very emotional occasion for her.

She added that knowing your limitations – and accepting the fact that you can’t do any more than you’re doing – can help chronic pain sufferers feel happier.

“For people suffering with chronic pain, it’s about staying positive and taking baby steps when it comes to exercise,” she said.

The World Health Assembly (WHA), which is a subsection of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has declared September as Pain Awareness Month. This year, Chronic Pain Ireland is focusing on how sufferers can take steps to deal with social isolation by connecting with others.

Research suggests that social isolation as a result of chronic pain is responsible for a greater reliance on GP services, as well as decreased quality of life and physical function. Reported social issues that accompany life with chronic pain include stigma, relationship or intimacy issues and mental health difficulties.

Recent research concluded that the pandemic has exacerbated existing sources of social threat for people with chronic pain.

In Europe, one in five adults suffer with chronic pain but that figure is higher in Ireland. In 2011, researchers from the School of Psychology and Centre of Pain Research at NUIG found that 35.5pc of adults in Ireland suffer with chronic pain – that’s two in five people.

In those aged between 18 and 24, the proportion was one in five people. However, this rose to three in five for those over the age of 65.

It also found that 42pc have chronic pain for more than five years; 15pc have clinically relevant depression as a result, compared to 2.8pc living without chronic pain; and 12pc were unable to work, were on reduced work hours and were three times more likely to be unemployed due to their chronic pain.

Martina Phelan, chairperson of Chronic Pain Ireland, stated: “It is crucial that we devote attention to the assessment, mitigation and prevention of the sources of social threat for people with chronic pain. It is now more important than ever to develop strategies and evidence-based interventions that combat chronic pain and social isolation which will ultimately improve health and wellbeing.”

Throughout Pain Awareness Month, CPI will be holding a number of events, talks and workshops addressing social isolation. The organisation said the provision of supports can allow those affected by chronic pain to connect with others and reduce the impact of isolation or stigma.

For further details, visit www.chronicpain.ie