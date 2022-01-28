‘How nobody has seen anything is beyond me’ – daughter of missing Bernadette Connolly makes emotional appeal as Gardaí intensify search

Gardaí interviewed members of the public on Donabate Beach in an effort to collect new information on the disappearance of Bernadette Connolly. (pic by Siobhan Taylor)

Jade, daughter of missing Swords woman, Bernadette Connolly, making a public appeal at Donabate Beach for any information regarding her mother's disappearance. (pic by Siobhan Taylor)

The daughter of missing Swords woman Bernadette Connolly has issued a heartfelt appeal for any information about her mother.

Jade Connolly was speaking at a media briefing organised by gardaí at Donabate beach, this morning (Friday, January 28). Her mother was recorded on CCTV entering the beach on Friday, January 7, after being dropped off by taxi at the car park of the Shoreline Hotel at 11.56am.

Bernadette (45) is described as being 5’6”in height and of slim build, with hazel eyes and long black hair. Gardaí are satisfied she was wearing a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, black trainers with a white sole and a black woolly hat with black bobble at the time she went missing.

Three weeks after Bernadette was last seen, gardaí spent five hours at the entrance to Donabate beach and at Malahide beach public car park, hoping to speak with anyone who may have been in the area on the day in question. CCTV footage shows Bernadette entering the beach from the Donabate side at 11.58am.

Speaking to journalists, Bernadette’s daughter said her mother had gone missing the day after Nollaig Na mBan, also known as Women’s Christmas. She hoped that by mentioning this significant day, people might remember something.

“This beach was active that day,” Jade said. “People walked by my mam with dogs and people walked before her.”

She appealed to anyone who may have taken photographs on the beach and those with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

It also emerged that some of her mother’s belongings, including a bag and a black bubble jacket, had been found on the beach. Bernadette’s mobile phone was in the pocket and a photo of the view of the Malahide Grand had been taken at 12.38pm.

Jade said her mother would regularly walk on the beach, but usually from the Malahide car park end.

“Her belongings were found on the beach and were up very high so people would have had to walk by these items – you wouldn’t have been able to miss them,” she stated. “I don’t know what happened. I’ve done this walk dozens of times from Malahide car park. How nobody has seen anything is beyond me.”

Jade said what has happened is completely out of character for her mother.

“My mam’s form was great that day and she went about her usual routine,” she added. “She is a very solid woman – everybody leans on her.

“She made my granny and granddad their breakfast that morning and did a little bit of cleaning. Then she said she fancied going out for a while.”

Garda Inspector Noleen McKenna urged anyone with information about Bernadette to contact gardaí in Swords on 01-6664700.

“Any information that the public may have will be greatly appreciated,” she said.

Gardaí confirmed they have spoken to and identified the taxi driver who dropped Bernadette off in Donabate that day. She is reported to have told him that she was due to meet a friend.