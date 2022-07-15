Housing Minister says new scheme “the single biggest intervention in a generation”

Minister Eoghan O'Brien at the launch of the First Home Scheme.

A new Government housing scheme has been hailed by Fingal Fianna Fáil Housing Minister and local TD, Darragh O’Brien as “the single biggest intervention in a generation in the provision of affordable housing.”

Under the First Home Scheme (FHS), the Government, in partnership with participating lenders, has introduced a shared equity scheme to help buyers bridge the gap between their deposit and mortgage, and the price of their new home.

The FHS can fund up to 30% of the market value of a new property. This amount is reduced to 20% if the applicant(s) are availing of the Help to Buy Scheme (HTB).

The minimum equity share is 2.5% of the property purchase price, or €10,000, whichever is higher.

Minister O’Brien explains to The Fingal Independent: “It’s a way of actually delivering by the State stepping in and helping through an equity stake in the home. This is available all across Ireland, it launched last Thursday and it already has had an incredible amount of interest in it.

“We’ve had nearly 600 applications to the scheme already and what this scheme will do, it focuses on new-build homes for first-time buyers, and for those on a “fresh start” principle.

“So what that means is if someone is legally separated or divorced and doesn’t own a property or they sell a property they will also be able to get into this scheme.”

At the moment, applicants can only get access to “First Home Scheme” through participating lenders. These are, at the time of writing, Permanent TSB, Allied Irish Banks plc (including AIB, Haven Mortgages, and EBS), and Bank of Ireland Group plc.

The Minister says: “It’s a real chance for people now and a real tangible initiative to help first time buyers buy new homes in their area, and already I’ve said we’ve had a really significant interest in the scheme with applications coming through firsthomescheme.ie.”

According to the Minister, the scheme has already been of particular interest to home-buyers in Fingal, eager to get onto the property ladder:

“Well in Fingal in particular we’ve a young area and there are a lot of people working who are able to get a mortgage but haven’t been able to get the mortgage amount they need to buy a home.

"So for people in Fingal right from Swords to Balbriggan to Malahide and Donabate and all the way across, for any new development that’s there, they apply for the First Home Scheme and it’s going to be able to help them bridge that gap and buy that home.”

Minister O’Brien says that importantly, the scheme is also set to boost supply in the sector for first-time buyers.

"We’ve already seen a response from the sector, they see this initiative is coming in and they want to deliver more starter homes for people”, he says.

Under the “game-changer” First Home Scheme, a typical couple paying up to €2000 rent per month could expect to pay a mortgage of between €1100 and €1200, depending on the mortgage, the Minister claims.

See www.firsthomescheme.ie for further details.