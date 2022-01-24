Hope at last for Fingal’s hospitality sector with the lifting of Covid restrictions

Hospitality businesses in Fingal are looking forward to the dawning of a new era after almost two years of crippling Covid-19 restrictions came to an end over the weekend.

From staff shortages to stop-start openings and closures, the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the fortunes of pubs and restaurants, threating their viability and the jobs of thousands of workers.

Last week’s recommendation from NPHET that most restrictions should now be lifted was met with surprise in some quarters given recent Omicron infection rates. However, it has been greeted with relief by those in the hospitality sector.

Lorraine Heskin, founder and owner of the Gourmet Food Parlour chain of restaurants – with north Dublin branches in Santry, Malahide, Swords and Skerries – told Fingal Independent they were “ready to go” following last Friday’s Government announcement.

“We 100pc welcome the loosening of restrictions and hope this will be a very important step to full reopening of society and hospitality,” she said. “There’s light at the end of the tunnel for an industry that has felt the brunt of restrictions for almost two years.”

Lorraine said her business would be “ready for all contingencies” and will adapt to anything that protects staff and customers while allowing them to operate “a viable trade”.

“As an industry, we have shown how dynamic we can be,” she added. “There’s finally a sense of hope for the industry. Not just our restaurants, but also live events.

“As well as our restaurants, we run a successful catering division, so being able to offer our full range of services again will be a huge milestone for us. As always, we’ll be looking for clear and efficient communication from the Government so we can be prepared.”

Paul and Joanna O’Loughlin, who own two popular pubs in north county Dublin – the Drop Inn in Rush and the Coast Inn in Skerries – warmly welcomed the lifting of restrictions.

“We’d be delighted to see the end of Covid and get back to business as normal,” Paul said. “The past two years have been extremely hard as you just didn’t know what was in front of you. The uncertainty was the hardest thing, apart from being concerned about everyone’s health and safety. It was difficult to roster staff or know how much stock to get in. For example, you were holding onto staff in the hope that you were going to need them. If you let them go, there was a fear that you wouldn’t get them back.”

Despite feeling “very optimistic” after the easing of restrictions, Paul believes staff shortages will continue to present a challenge for pubs, restaurants and hotels.

“It’s not an easy industry to work in and there are unsociable hours,” he explained. “What has happened is that people have discovered alternatives to working late nights in hospitality.”

Paul added he was fortunate to have other business interests and was not as dependent on the pub trade as some of his colleagues in the industry had been during the pandemic.