‘Home Harmonies’ for Rush as local musical society swings back into action

Rush Musical Society is continuing to ramp up its efforts to entertain locals who are hungry for live theatre and music after being starved of it, for so long.

Just the ticket for you if you enjoy some retro music is the society’s renewal of their popular show, ‘Home Harmonies’.

After Rush Musical Societies ‘Home Harmonies’ successful appearance in The Helix and their concert at the Millbank Theatre in December 2021, they are delighted to be back on stage for another ‘rocktastic’ night.

This time the show is back at the Millbank Theatre in the heart of Rush and promises me to a great night out for everyone who attends.

The Rush society has been working hard on some new classic 60s and 80s songs everyone will know.

Locals may also have spotted them around Rush singing outside the Community Centre at Christmas as part of the ‘Let’s Play Rush’ initiative and also at the opening of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in March. I

Rush Musical Society invites you all to go and join them for a night that will blow your socks off on Thursday June 2 and Friday, June 3.

Tickets are now available at www.millbanktheatre.ie.