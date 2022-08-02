Holywell Park Run relocates to Rivervalley Park this Sunday

The hugely successful Holywell Junior Park Run changes location this weekend, taking place in Rivervalley Park, Swords on Sunday August 7.

Holywell Junior Parkrun first started out on December 3 2017 as a free 2km run every Sunday for children aged 4-14.

Children can walk or run with their parents, while the more competitive children attempt to break the seven-and-a-half-minute course record.

Sinead Davy is the Event Director with Holywell Junior Park Run, and explains why the event has switched location to Rivervalley Park:

“So we’ve been slowly dwindling and declining in numbers and we tried to reinvigorate the life back into the run, so rather than let it dwindle we’re looking to relocate and we’re moving back to Rivervalley Park.

“Our reasons for doing that is that the park is central to Swords, there’s a whole new redevelopment going on, the all-weather pitch is almost finished, there’s a car park there, and there’s a very young population who can walk to the park.”

Sinead says the challenge for Holywell has been that it’s on the periphery of Swords, with most people having to drive there. Relocating to Rivervalley Park means people can walk or cycle instead, she says.

“We would have had huge numbers when we first started because we were the only park run that was located this side of the county, the nearest one to us would be St Anne’s Park and Rush. We’ve had over 1000 children taking part in Holywell Junior Parkrun and our last one was on the 24th of July, so that was our 160th event.

“What happened coming back from Covid was that there was a drop-off, we had to close down on the 13th March 2020 and didn’t get to come back until mid-August 2021, so a lot of our regular participants had either aged-out or they moved on to new activities.”

Sinead adds: “So I have a core team of volunteers and we’re very passionate about Park Run – it’s free and it’s great to get children introduced to exercise. Not every child is great at football or is able to play as part of a team. We have a lot of children take part who have additional needs, and they like it because they can run with a parent, it's one of the few activities parents can do with their children.”

Sinead says a number of children took part in the Gaisce programme (the President’s Award) who won awards for their services in volunteering at the Park Run.

The Park Run is always looking for more volunteers, she says, either adults or children who would like to try their hand at volunteering.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor, Darragh Butler, himself part of the Park Run team, has been “brilliant” in negotiating with Fingal County Council about the new location, Sinead says.

Meanwhile, local band, the Sidegators, who formed during the Covid lockdown, are set to welcome runners across the line on Sunday with a few tunes.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Park Run, email rivervalleyjuniors@parkrun.com