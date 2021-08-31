Heritage Week was a busy one for the good people of Naul

Naul Community Council would like to say a huge thank you to the local community and all of the visitors who visited Naul during National Heritage Week 2021.

Community Council spokesperson, Ian Lennon told the Fingal Independent: “This year we ran a week-long campaign under the theme of Know Your Naul, staging a series of online events, local fact pieces, in person events such as a series of talks, walking tours, exhibitions and floral demonstrations in Naul.

“The aim of our National Heritage Week project was to open the door to Heritage and engage the local community and public in the diverse and layered Heritage of Naul, allowing people to discover more about their local place what makes Naul so unique.

"We also sought to boost moral and provide a program of engaging events which would encourage people to get back out and about again after a particularly taxing year and a half, where not a lot was happening during a series of lockdowns and we were relatively confined to our homes.”

Ian explained: “During the week we held ten fantastic events, from talks on the village square by the Old Fingal IRA Commemorative Society, to talks on Collier the Robber by Debbie Wogan and a series of walking tours around the district, taking in sites on the Dublin and Meath boundary including Fourknocks and also a tour of Westown Demesne to a James Joyce themed art exhibition in Naul Community Hall.

"A pop-up market also took place on the village square on Friday, which showcased the best of local produce and craft and also animated the heart of Naul village, which was once a busy market square in days gone by.

"The packed week of events ended with a unique drive in floral demonstration and fundraiser at the Three Gates Garden Centre by Chelsea award winning Christopher White, in memory of his late mother Aggie White, which raised a whopping €1,200 for St Francis Hospice who took great care of the late Mrs White.”

National Heritage Week 2021 and our Know Your Naul series of events proved to be a huge success.

Ian concluded: “We had a blast and look forward to even more events next year during National Heritage Week 2022!”