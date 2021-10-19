Hendricken’s the hero after derby drama

NAOMH MEARNOG 2-16

ST SYLVESTER’S3-12

NAOMH Mearnog may have been playing things down a bit or doing something entirely different when referring to St Sylvester’s as a local club in their pre-game tweet during the week.

Put simply Saturday’s Intermediate Championship clash was no friendly neighbourhood barbecue but more akin to a dispute being settled during the holidays.

In the end Mearnog won the spoils, with Cian Hendricken’s long-range point the defining score in what was a gripping contest.

Former Fingal goalkeeper Hilary Murray Hession watched along the sidelines with former Dublin dual star Shane Ryan.

Back in 1997 Shane’s father at the ripe old age of 51 had landed a bullet-like shot past Murray Hession in the Corn Ceitinn Cup.

That day Shane lined out at centre back, still only 21, Hillary - two years his junior - facing his adversary in the first of many challenges that would span 21 years.

Of course the rivalry has been taken to a new level in the last couple of years, with Mearnog out to avenge that defeat in 2016 when Sylvester’s pipped them with two late points.

Although without the influence of Eamon McLoughney and Cillian O’Flynn in the middle third, Syl’s got off to a handy start, with Dan Murphy firing over frees from opposing sides of the field to put them into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead before Liam Mullen sent over a free for the home side on the quarter-hour.

However Mearnog were then rocked by a goal just before the first water break when a lapse in the defence allowed Euan Farquharson to race clear before beating the keeper with a well struck effort.

However in a key part of the game, Mearnog’s excellent wing forward Chris Farrelly scored off the left and then pressed up on the resultant puck out which would eventually lead to a Mearnog free which Mullen converted.

And points from their two wings backs Tom Cosgrove and Mark O’Callaghan, with a Mullen free sandwiched in between, had brought them to within a point of Sylvester;s before Dan Murphy landed a long-awaited score for the visitors.

But Mearnog, having just introduced last year’s Dublin under 20.Tommy Kinnane, would reel off another three points, with Mullen landing another free before Kinnane hit back to back scores to leave the home side ahead by a point, 0-10 to 1-6 - although Sylvester’s had claims for a point from Ciaran McLoughney overruled just before the interval.

Mearnog doubled their advantage shortly after the restart through Mullen before a well executed move saw Eoghan Buckley respond for Syl’s.

Moments later Sylvesters were awarded a penalty after Luke Hughes had been felled inside the square. Murphy stepped up to deliver a crisp finish past the keeper, but in the very next attack of the game Mark Phelan got the better of his marker before scrambling the ball over the line.

Sylvester’s, though, were starting to string some nice moves together, with Farquharson collecting a crossfield pass before sending over a score from the left, all square again.

Mearnog dug in deep to send over back to back scores from Shane Kavanagh and Arthur Creane jnr to take three-point lead into the final period.

But with five minutes remaining Sylvester’s were back on level terms after three unanswered scores before Mullen continued his excellent striking rate off the dead ball to edge Mearnog back in front.

With Kinnane standing firm against some intense tackling, Mearnog were on the front foot again and on 57 minutes they struck for their second goal when, off a long free in from Mullen, Diarmuid Keavey converted from the edge of the square.

Following a free from Murphy, the sides were then incredibly back on level terms when substitute Conor Murphy tapped home from close in, but Mearnog then snatched victory right at the death when Hendricken picked up possession from the centre of the park before driving over the winning score of the game.

Naomh MEARNOG: Cian O Daly, Eoin Kelly Jr, Sam Corcoran, Rory O’Loughlin, Mark O’Callaghan 0-2, Cian Hendricken 0-1, Tom Cosgrove 0-1, Liam Mullen 0-6(0-6f), Shane Kavanagh 0-1, Diarmuid Keavey 1-0, Arthur Creane Jr 0-1, Chris Farrelly 0-1, Conor Archer, Mark Phelan 1-1, Chris O Sullivan. Subs: Tommy Kinnane 0-2 for O’Sullivan, Josh Phillips for Keavey, Shane Nangle for Creane

St SYLVESTER’S: David Kennedy, Conor Hoyne, Sean O’Donnell, Kieran Falvey, Kevin McLoughney, Conor Buckley, Darragh McLoughney, Euan Farquharson 1-2, Luke Hughes, Alan Kenny 0-1, Daniel Murphy 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-6f), Liam Foley 0-2, Sean Graham, Eoghan Buckley 0-2, Ciaran McLoughney 0-1. Subs: Alan Morris for Kevin McLoughney, Russell Cleere for Sean Graham, Conor Meaney for Ciaran McLoughney.