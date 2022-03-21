Henchy calls for regeneration of disused buildings at St Ita’s campus in Portrane

A Fianna Fáil councillor has called for the local authority to work with the HSE and Central Government to devise a strategy to regenerate and bring back into public usage a number of disused buildings at St Ita’s Hospital, Portrane.

Tabling his motion at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Adrian Henchy said this would perhaps involve seeking international best practice on the regeneration and revitalisation of similar type facilities in other countries.

Cllr Henchy told the Local Area Committee the matter was something which he had raised in the development plan meetings.

The purpose of his motion, he said, was to place “a greater emphasis” on the regeneration and revitalisation of a large Victorian building at St Ita’s, which is largely lying derelict at present.

Cllr Henchy noted the National Forensic Mental Health services are moving from Dundrum to Portrane, that the facility is now fully built and is due to become operational in the coming months.

He said St Brendan’s Hospital in Grangegorman had acted as a “sister” hospital to St Ita’s “for the best part of 100 years”, and said he would like to see St Ita’s regenerated in a similar fashion to that hospital, which is now a university campus and healthcare facility.

Noting the children’s ward at St Ita’s is now “barricaded with bricks”, Cllr Henchy said although there appeared to be some anti-social behaviour at the location, it was “heartbreaking” to see these strategic and important buildings blocked up.

He said he would like to see the HSE and the council “taking the lead” and being more “pro-active” when it came to St Ita’s, and would like to see “a little more emphasis” on St Ita’s rather than “let it drift like it has over the past number of years.”

A report issued by the council noted a joint feasibility study of St Ita’s was completed in November 2013 by Fingal County Council and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The Feasibility Study identified the St Ita’s Hospital complex and demesne as a suitable location for the development of new modern psychiatric health care and ancillary facilities, which includes the provision of a National Forensic Mental Health Service Hospital.

It also prioritized the re-use of the existing hospital buildings (many of which are Protected Structures) together with their maintenance and management into the future, the ongoing maintenance and management of existing trees and woodland and the maintenance and provision for an appropriate level of public accessibility through the site.

The report noted that the objectives within the draft County Development Plan seek to promote the use or reuse of all the Protected Structures at St Ita’s Hospital complex and demesne in Portrane to secure the viable sustainable re-use of the complex into the future and which will provide for the proper conservation and sustainable development of St Ita’s.

The report concluded by stating the council will continue to work with the HSE and all key stakeholders in achieving these objectives.

The motion was agreed by the Local Area Committee.