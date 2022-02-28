Heavy sentence for dangerous driving for motorist with 86 previous convictions

A 35-year-old man dramatically increased his speed when he saw gardaí in an effort to evade them, crossed a continuous white line and rounded a bend on the wrong side of the road, a court has heard.

When the car driven by John Maughan was eventually apprehended, two catalytic converters worth €1,200 were found in the footwell of the vehicle.

The defendant, with an address at Baskin Park, Stockhole Lane, Cloughran, pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property, dangerous driving and driving without insurance at River Meade, St Margarets on February 20, 2021.

He also admitted handling €172 worth of stolen clothing from Lamarc Sports on December 2nd, 2019 and the theft of power saw blades from a local Woodies Store on February 25, 2021.

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a 10-month prison sentence and disqualified Maughan from driving for 15 years.

Sergeant Patricia McGarrity said gardaí were on patrol at Rivermeade when they saw a silver Suzuki dramatically increase its speed upon seeing gardaí in an effort to evade them.

She said as gardaí pursued the vehicle, Maughan crossed a continuous white line and went around a bend on the wrong side of the road.

The defendant was disqualified from driving at the time and there was tax or insurance on the vehicle.

During a subsequent search of the car, two catalytic converters were found in the footwell, the sergeant added.

Five days later, Maughan entered Woodies at Seatown Road, Swords wearing a black hat and a yellow Northface jacket and proceeded to take power saw blades from the shelf.

The defendant left the store and passed all points of payment without paying for the goods. The blades, which were worth €100, were not recovered.

Maughan was identified on CCTV, Sergeant McGarrity said.

Swords District Court also heard how on December 2, 2019 gardaí stopped a black Audi A2 at the Mill Shopping Centre.

Maughan was a passenger in the vehicle.

Gardaí found a large quantity of clothing and a tinfoil lined bag in the back of the car.

Most of the items still had tags on, the sergeant said.

Six items from Lamarc Sports were recovered valued at €172.

Maughan has 86 previous convictions including theft, dangerous driving, no insurance and driving without a driving licence.

Defence barrister Annette Kealy said Maughan is a father of four who married young and has very little literacy or numeracy skills.

She said he had been mixing with “certain people” and had become very fond of drink.

However, he is trying to change things and is trying to keep away from trouble.

Ms Kealy said the defendant is trying to take on a more positive role, both in his family life and in society.

She said he has not been convicted of any violent crimes and is extremely apologetic about the incidents.

“He is hoping to move forward in a more positive manner from here on in,” she added.

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a five-month prison sentence for driving with no insurance on February 20 last and a further five-month sentence for dangerous driving on the same date, with the two sentences to run consecutively.

Judge Dempsey disqualified Maughan from driving for 15 years.