Healthcare workers must not pay the price for the Government's poor planning says Fingal TD

Labour health spokesperson and local TD, Deputy Duncan Smith has said that frontline healthcare workers cannot “pay the price” for “poor planning again”, and insisted that improving pay and conditions of workers must be a top priority for the Minister for Health.

Deputy Smith said the reason the country got through the Covid-19 health crisis was because frontline healthcare workers had gone “above and beyond” to care for those who needed it most.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, the Labour Deputy said: “I was deeply disappointed that Minister Donnelly could not be present in the Chamber today for statements on the easing of Covid restrictions and on the future of the health service.

"Before Covid hit our shores our health service was creaking. The reason why we got through this crisis was due to workers throughout the system going above and beyond to care for those who needed it most.

"And so, as restrictions ease, I am acutely conscious that we need to rebuild a health system with capacity, resources and staffing to ensure that no frontline worker ever pays the price for poor planning again.”

Speaking of capacity in Irish hospital ICU units compared with hospitals in the European Union, Deputy Smith said the difference was “shameful”: “Take our ICU capacity, for example. It is not irrelevant to the current crisis to question what has been done to increase capacity and staffing.

"Regardless of the pandemic we fall below the ICU bed to person ratio of the European Union which put simple, is shameful.

“The Taoiseach informed me in December that we are failing in our targets for ICU beds. Had Minister Donnelly been present today, I would have demanded that he gives clarity to the Chamber as to where we are in relation to ICU staffing levels.”

Deputy Smith said that pay and conditions must be a “top priority” for the Minister, if we want a “fit for purpose” health service:

“We have plenty of qualified people here and abroad, in training and in college, who want to work in healthcare.

"Without them, capacity and resources mean nothing. If we want a fit for purpose health services then the pay and conditions of workers must be a top priority for the Minister."