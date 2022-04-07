Have your say on getting Fingal moving as P=public invited to respond to county’s Active Travel Strategy

Fingal County Council is inviting the public to view and respond to a draft Active Travel Strategy for Fingal.

Created by the Department of Environment, Climate Action and Active Travel, this document is a first for Fingal as it looks to the future of Active Travel and transport in the county.

The document details ambitions to increase the number of people choosing Active Travel for everyday short journeys and sets out a wide range of infrastructure and initiatives designed to support that goal.

Speaking of the draft Active Travel Strategy for Fingal, Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh said: “When we talk about Active Travel we are talking about walking and wheeling activities, like cycling or scooting, as the convenient and clear choice for short journeys.

“A very high proportion of our journeys from home to schools, shops, sports clubs, parks and beaches could be undertaken using Active Travel.

“Fingal County Council is working to add the cycle lanes, walking routes, bike rental schemes and so on that can make this change possible, and the preparation of this Strategy is an important step towards this vital shift.”

The public are encouraged to read the draft Active Travel Strategy for Fingal and share their views with the project team by making a submission online at https://consult.fingal.ie/en/consultation/draft-active-travel-strategy-fingal.

An online questionnaire will also be released in the coming days for those who prefer to share their views by answering a series of questions, and this will also be made available on the Consult Portal website and at https://www.fingal.ie/activetravel/strategy.

At present just 18% of Fingal residents walk or cycle to work or college, while 51% commute by car, according to a 2019 RedC Fingal Residential Satisfaction Survey.

Director of Environment, Climate Action and Active Travel, David Storey emphasised the importance of public participation in the creation of the Strategy.

“Adopting and adapting to Active Travel has the power to transform our towns and villages, with cleaner air, less traffic congestion and safer streets where people of all ages can walk and cycle without worry and enjoy our beautiful county.

“Ensuring the healthy, sustainable future of our communities will require effort and input from everyone so we really want to hear your reaction to this draft Active Travel Strategy for Fingal, because it will touch all our lives when we move to implement it.”

With further significant funding from the National Transport Authority recently announced for Active Travel projects across Fingal in 2022, and the publication of the Irish Government’s updated Climate Action Plan in 2021, it is clear that we must change the way Fingal moves.

Once finalised the Active Travel Strategy for Fingal will be used by key decision makers in Fingal County Council to inform choices that influence how people travel in the county.

Following the closure of this Public Consultation on 23 May 2022, the project team will consider all submissions as they finalise the document, which will then undergo screening and is expected to be published in Q3 2022.