Hats off to Christine for Ladies’ Day charity event

Hats off to Christine Clarke of Christine Clarke Millinery who recently hosted a Ladies’ Day fundraiser in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and the Irish Cancer Society.

Christine told the Fingal Independent: “I organised this event, for these two wonderful charities, for the second year running.

“Last year, due to Covid, I was very restricted and done it virtually as well as having family here in my garden. This year I had many, many more guests.

“I hosted afternoon tea, and I had also organised a best dressed competition, which was judged by Linda and radio presenter Adrian Kennedy.

“It was great fun and a lot of effort went into it by the ladies. Everyone who donated, got the opportunity to wear a fascinator from my studio. Everyone was very excited in the run up to the event, matching their outfits with one of my fascinators.

“I have recently set up my own Millinery business Christine Clarke Millinery. I have built a studio at the back of my house. I make beautiful fascinators and head pieces for sale and hire. I was working in Debenhams for twenty four years until the pandemic hit. I then did a Start Your Own Business Course with the Local Enterprise Office of Fingal, and started to build my business.”