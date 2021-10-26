Harps’ heartbreak - but a brace of wins for Fins

The Skerries Harps team that progressed from their group in the Minor B Championship following victory over St Peregrines, before going down to Clontarf in last weekend's quarter-finals. Back (l to r) Tom Grehan, Daire Finnegan, Callum Herbert, Dan Holland, Ronan Geoghegan,Joe Rogers, James Kenny, Tom Leach and Luke Whelan; Front (l to r) Matthew Weldon, Darragh Ferguson, Fionnan O'Connor, Rory Boylan, Eoin Thorne, Conor Moore, Leo Curtis, Oscar McIvor Lynch, Simon Connolly and Aaron Rock.

Skerries Harps’ hopes of a hurling and football double evaporated in St Annes Park on Saturday after they went down on a 3-16 to 1-10 scoreline away to Clontarf in the Minor B Hurling Championship quarter-finals.

The news was better for Fingallians, though, as a great performance from the midfield duo of Daniel Gobbler and Cillian Johnson inspired them to a 2-17 to 0-10 win over O’Tooles, with Adam Ennis and Oisin Johnson both finding the back of the net for the home side.

And there was double cause for celebration for the Swords club as their second team recorded a 5-11 to 0-13 victory over Raheny in Balheary in the Minor E competition.

In a good battling performance, with all 19 on the panel playing their part, Alex Greene was excellent in goal for the winners, while Dave Ryan was superb at full back.

Leading the charge in the half forward line were Hughie O’Connor (1-2) and Sean Delaney (2-1), while Greg Peyton (0-5) was consistent off the frees while also recording a nice point from play.

Cillian Brennan (1-2) made a big impact off the bench, while Daire Reid and Luke Raftery caused problems with their direct running.

In the Minor C grade a strong display between the posts by Luke Kellet for Naomh Mearnog was not enough to deny Kilmacud Crokes a 3-17 to 2-6 win, with Chris Beglin’s goal the pick of the Mearnog scores on the day.

In the shield competition, St Sylvester’s went down on a 3-11 to 1-15 scoreline away to Good Counsel Liffey Gaels.

In the Minor D Championship quarter-finals O’Dwyer’s went down to a strong Kevins team on a 2-16 to 1-7 scoreline, with Cathal O’Rourke grabbing their goal and the bulk of the points coming from Padraic Kehoe

Fingal Gaels suffered an 4-12 to 4-11 extra-time defeat to Ballyboden St Endas, with Brendan Galvin scoring two quick goals to put Gaels six points up before they were reeled in by their opponents.