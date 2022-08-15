Harps count cost of disallowed goals

BALLINTEER ST JOHNS 4-13

SKERRIES HARPS 5-7

On an exceptionally hot evening up in Marley Park, Balinteer St Johns prevailed by a three-point margin in this Intermediate Championship group B opener last Wednesday.

Ballinteer registered 1-1 early on, but Skerries regained their momentum to draw level by the time the two teams had stopped for a water break.

Skerries then grabbed the initiative with some well-taken scores, with backs and forwards linking up to good effect, before Ballinteer bounced back with a fortunate goal to lead by two points at the break.

Skerries regrouped and had halved the deficit before Ballinteer hit a purple patch to move six points clear.

The Harps then had two goals controversially disallowed and they weren’t happy with a number of tackles - particularly on Lyndsey Davey - that weren’t given as frees.

They dug in deep to get the margin back to three points, but unfortunately couldn’t catch Ballinteer in the end.

Nonetheless it was a committed all-round display from the visitors who were superbly led by Saoirse Kavanagh from the back, while Eve Keogh and Emily Dawson consistently ran at the Ballinteer defence from their midfield positions.

The attack were led brilliantly by the evergreen Sinead Cullen, while the more youthful players performed beyond their years, with Cathy Coleman having a stormer.

Overall it was hard to leave out any names for merit in what was a terrific all-round team display.

Next up for Skerries is their big derby clash against Clann Mhuire this Wednesday in Skerries (7.15pm).

Like many clubs, Skerries have been severely hampered by many of the younger girls heading away, but they expect to have a few of them back tonight.

They have great hopes this year for Sarah Muldoon, Heather Mc Loughlin, Ciara Gallagher - who is still a minor - and a good few first year minors will hopefully be part of the first-team squad next season.

Skerries HARPS Ciara Gallagher, Niamh Devlin, Saoirse Kavanagh, Kate Murphy, Mary Halpin, Katie Norgrove, Robyn Buckley, Eve Keogh, Emily Dawson, Patricia Ferguson, Lyndsey Davey 1-4, Cathy Coleman, Aine Gilmore 1-1, Hannah Coleman 2-0, Sinead Cullen 1-1. Sub: Saibh Kelly for Kate Murphy (40). Unused subs: Emma Wilson, Eimear Farquharson, Caoimhe Boylan,Celine Collins, Shauna Mc Gowan.