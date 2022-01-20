Harps ace Killian’s cup hopes dashed

UCD's Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne takes a breather during the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Sigerson Cup round two match against UCC. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A THREE-GOAL blitz in the first half put paid to TU Dublin’s Sigerson Cup prospects in Wednesday’s Round 2b clash played in Grangegorman.

TU Dublin, who were without St Maur’s forward Ciaran Archer, conceded two goals inside the opening seven minutes and a third goal from Dan Lynam helped put Maynooth up by 3-4 to 0-4 at the break.

TU Dublin, who featured Killian McGinnis of Skerries Harps in midfield, came back into the game in the second half and were right back in contention following a goal from Robbie McAllister and two points from Donabate’s Sean Walsh.

But after reducing the gap to just four points in the final quarter, a Billy Walsh goal with three minutes to go saw Maynooth win out on a 4-9 to 1-11 scoreline.

On Tuesday Karl Lynch Bissett from Naomh Mearnog turned in another good performance as DCU made it two wins from two in the competition following a 1-14 to 1-13 success away to St Mary’s Belfast. The decisive score came courtesy of a Red Og Murphy penalty following a foul on Shane Tierney.

That win sees the holders through to the quarter-finals while St Mary’s Belfast go into round three where they take on Maynooth.

Also in round three are UCD who overcame Billy Morgan’s UCC side in Belfield on Wednesday night.

UCD featured last year’s Dublin keeper Evan Comerford in goal, while another Dublin senior, Peadar O’Coffaigh Byrne, turned in a very influential display. The towering Cuala man was to the fore in the first half, creating a penalty and scoring the second goal, while Daire Cregg and Brian McLoughlin also raised green flags to see the Dublin students home on a 4-15 to 3-9 scoreline.