Growers in Fingal having to import peat from as far away as Sri Lanka

Recently, a 3,600 tonnes of horticultural peat arrived in Drogheda, shipped from Latvia. 200 lorryloads of peat were taken off the ship which is bound for a processing plant in the midlands before being distributed to the fruit and vegetable farmers and nurseries predominately in North County Dublin, according to Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty.

‘’Our horticulturalists and nurseries have started to import peat 3000 kilometers away because we refuse to allow people to harvest peat from Irish bogs purely to produce Irish food and plants. I understand that if there is a replacement or stockpile, we should use that as an alternative to peat, but the stockpile has run out and the replacements for peat are not ready. said the Senator for Dublin Fingal.

‘’The peat we used to harvest in our bogs purely for fruit and veg growers and for nurseries accounted for 0.6% of the overall carbon footprint of the country. If we continue to import from Latvia, Poland & Sri Lanka it will account for 2.6%. So, our strategy to reduce our carbon footprint is actually going to have nearly five times more of a negative effect to the environment. The Leader of Seanad Éireann added.

Senator Doherty explained: ‘’Over the past number of weeks, I have met numerous fruit growers, vegetable farmers & the nurseries that all rely on peat as a primary input to grow their produce, the very finest, nutritious food as well as beautiful flowers & shrubs. There are 17,000 jobs at risk as well if we continue down this path. There is also the risk of increased pressure on our food security.

‘’During a meeting with a delegation of IFA mushroom, fruit and vegetable farmers and nursery owners last Thursday, who are totally frustrated that their livelihoods, fresh Irish produce and the environment is at stake due to a government strategy that wasn’t thought out properly.”

She added: “The industry can only deliver on environmental sustainability if there they have the financial sustainability and security that the most basic raw material is there to be purchased to grow the lettuces, the mushrooms, or the flowers and shrubs.”

Senator Doherty concluded: “We can and must execute policies in climate action in a way that doesn’t wipe out industries and livelihoods.”