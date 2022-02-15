Gritty Glebe shock the FAI Cup finalists

A large crowd at Market Green watch the action unfold in Saturday's friendly between Glebe North and Bohemians. Picture: Fintan Clarke

GLEBE NORTH 2

BOHEMIANS 1

Glebe North pulled off a massive upset against a strong Bohemians side on Friday evening in front of a big crowd at Market Green.

This may have been just a friendly, but the reaction of the players after the final whistle blew showed this meant a lot to the Balbriggan side.

Darius Kierans’ side have been enjoying an excellent season in Senior 1 Sunday and look odds-on for promotion, with only Lucan ahead of them in the table and seven games remaining.

With no fixture last weekend a friendly was organised with League of Ireland side Bohemians, with all those in attendance realistically hoping that Glebe could prevent Bohs running up a cricket score.

The Phibsboro outfit fielded a strong side, including a couple of their new signings and four players who were involved in November’s FAI Cup final loss to St Pat’s.

A decent crowd turned up to watch the contest and they saw Bohemians start well, with Glebe understandably adapting a more defensive formation than what they usually play in Senior 1 Sunday.

Despite not enjoying much of the early possession the home side looked comfortable early on, content to sit deep and counter quickly whenever the opportunity arose.

Glebe were also pressing well and their opening goal came from some great work from Reece Weldon who won back possession in the Bohs half before quickly finding Seán O’Connor at the edge of the box. O’Connor took a touch before playing in Ollie Hamzat who rounded the Bohs keeper before slotting the ball into an empty net to give the Balbriggan side a surprise lead.

Glebe enjoyed their best spell of the opening half immediately after that goal and 10 minutes later they doubled their lead thanks to a well-worked corner kick routine straight from the training ground.

The corner was played short to Dan Doherty who crossed superbly into captain Noel ‘Podge’ Barrett who stooped low to head home Glebe’s second of the game.

A near flawless first half from Glebe saw them go agonisingly close to scoring a third just before the break, but Weldon’s shot cannoned back of the crossbar.

The second half saw Bohs unsurprisingly try to raise the tempo as they looked for a way back into the game.

Dawson Devoy was beginning to see a lot more of the ball now as the away side looked to find an opening in a solid-looking Glebe defence marshalled superbly by James Carroll and Ciaran O’Connor.

Bohs finally were given a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty after Anto Burke was adjudged to have fouled Liam Burt in the box.

Devoy tucked away the penalty and with half an hour to go the visitors had plenty of time to get back on terms.

However, to Glebe’s credit they lifted themselves after the concession of that goal and dominated the last half-hour, with Reece Weldon, Andy Haran and Anto Burke all going close to restoring the home side’s two-goal lead.

In the end those misses didn’t matter, with Glebe holding on comfortably for a famous win.

Glebe NORTH: Jason Lowney, Dan Doherty, Ryan O’Shea, James Carroll, Ciarán O’Connor, Kyle Molloy, Noel Barrett, Darragh Owens, Ollie Hamzat, Reece Weldon, Seán O’Connor. Subs: Anto Burke for Seán O’Connor, Andy Haran for Ollie Hamzat, Conor Costello for Kyle Molloy, Josh Dunbar for Darragh Owens.