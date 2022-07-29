Green Party councillor warns parents to act soon to get free bus to school

Free school transport is a welcome relief for parents but they must act now to avail of the benefit, says says Green Party councillor Karen Power.

School transport fees are set to be scrapped for the 2022-2023 school year, as part of a new package to curb back-to-school costs, but parents need to act now to register with Bus Eireann.

School children who are eligible for the scheme must register before July 29th to get free fares for the coming year.

Green Party Councillor for Balbriggan, Karen Power said: “The waiving of fees for school transport is an excellent initiative and will come as a welcome relief for many. It’s important that as many children in Balbriggan, Skerries, Loughshinny and Balrothery avail of it as are eligible.

“Going back to school is always an expensive time for families and with the rising cost of living this year it will be particularly hard.

“Not only will this free transport scheme save parents money but if there is strong take up then it will ease congestion around schools, reduce emission and lower air pollution. It’s very much a win-win-win.

“I’m glad to see this government give priority to public transport both through reducing fares and investing in new infrastructure.

“I really want to get the message out that families need to register now.”

This scheme means cost savings ranging from €100 for primary school pupils up to €500 for a family with more than one child in secondary school, subject to eligibility.

This is a temporary scheme for this year only.

Parents who wish to register can do so at schooltransport.buseireann.ie

Children are eligible for free transport at primary level for 22/23 where they live not less than 3.2 kilometres from and are attending their nearest national school. At secondary level that distance changes to 4.8 kilometres. Parents should check the Bus Eireann website for further details on eligibility.