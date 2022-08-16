Green Party Cllr says water quality around Fingal ‘is on a knife edge’

A “Do Not Swim” notice has been extended for North Strand Beach in Balbriggan.

The notice, which was first issued on July 25, has been extended after tests continued to find elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

The extension of the notice came just as a “Do Not Swim” notice on the iconic Velvet Strand in Portmarnock was lifted recently.

An investigation is currently underway, with the focus on the Bracken River where a private misconnection of foul water or a leak is suspected.

The beach is currently scheduled to reopen to bathers on the August 18, if tests allow.

Green Party Cllr, Ian Carey said of the situation: “It is clear that water quality around Fingal is on a knife edge.

“As a coastal county that wants to encourage tourists to our coasts we simply cannot tolerate this situation. We need serious investment in our water treatment and sewage especially in areas where we are seeing large increases in population such as Swords.

“No sooner have they (Irish Water) resolved problems in Rush and Loughshinny but they erupt in Balbriggan and Portmarnock.

"We need a step change in the level of investment in water to really get ahead of this problem.”