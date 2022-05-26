Green-fingered St Colmcille’s Senior Infants pick up Woodies gardening prize

The green-fingered Senior Infants of St Colmcille’s Girls’ National School have beat off stiff competition to win a top Woodie’s “Budding Gardener” prize.

Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden launched their “Budding Gardeners” competition in January to encourage children and families to celebrate the joy of gardening.

Woodie’s asked children to flex their green fingers and get planting by working on a garden patch at school or at home for their chance to win fantastic prizes.

Hundreds of children got involved and spent time in their gardens working on the three tasks designed by Judge Brian Burke over three months.

The Senior Infants of St Colmcille’s Girls’ National School have been announced as winners of the "Snack Box Challenge.”

The task involved sowing lettuce seeds in planting boxes, nurturing them until grew into salad leaves, something simple for the children to grow themselves and eat for their lunch.

The project integrated both science and SPHE with the class discussing healthy eating whilst enjoying their new hobby.

The class have won a gardening workshop with Woodie’s "Budding Gardeners” Judge Brian Burke, who will be visiting the class in June.

Judge Brian Burke commented: “I was delighted to see such enthusiasm and devotion to the task from such a young class. The children got inventive and used their word spacing technique for seed spacing – great work.

"The class have even created a mini-garden area to house all their plants and have been diligent in reminding their teacher Ms. Moloney about watering their seeds too. We might see a future Bloom entry in years to come!“

Rachael McKenna, Brand & Communications Manager at Woodie's commented:

"The team at Woodie's are wishing all our "Budding Gardeners" the very best of luck and hope they have lots of fun completing the tasks.