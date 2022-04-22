Green councillor calls for Fingal County Council to prioritise sustainability in its use of signs and promotional materials

A Green Party councillor has called on Fingal County Council to prioritise sustainability in its use of signs and promotional items.

Cllr Karen Power’s motion, raised at a recent meeting of the full council, called on the local authority to “in the interest of sustainability, cease the use of single use signs and promotional items at launch events and in photo calls.”

Cllr Power told the council what her motion was seeking to do was eradicate the the use of new single-use signs at promotional events organised by the council.

Her motion sought to ensure that existing council signs are reused where possible and that the council not produce any new signs or promotional items without looking into “viable alternatives.”

She understood, she said, there will be some instances where promotional signs are needed, but perhaps the council could look into viable alternatives such as cardboard, etc.

She said Fingal County Council is one of the leading local authorities when it comes to sustainability, and “this is just another step that we can take in ensuring we’re as sustainable a local authority as possible.”

Cllr Darragh Butler (FF) pointed out that such materials are needed to promote the work of the council, but suggested maybe this could be done “digitally” rather than use actual signage.

He was “glad” there was flexibility in the motion, he said, as there would be times when signage is needed for promoting certain events.

A report issued by the council stated that Climate Action and Environmental Management objectives mean that “the use of single use plastics is minimised with a view to eradication across the council ‘s activities.”

The report noted that signs and props used for promoting the work of the Council are” extremely important communications tools”, which allow the council to highlight specific messages using visual images which are then republished online, in print and via social media.

"Every effort” is made to use promotional material on multiple occasions.

Where items are only going to be used on one occasion, the council endeavours to source items that are made from sustainable materials.

The use of such plastics is kept "under ongoing review and where alternatives are or can be identified they will be used into the future”, the report concluded.