Great parade but we need a place to ‘spend a penny’

Independent Swords councillor, Joe Newman, this week praised all concerned in the running of the St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival in Swords but lamented the lack of public toilet facilities in the town.

He said that he was thrilled and delighted to see so many local families and tourists on the main street enjoying the festivities but went on to say how disappointed he was that the “long promised public toilets were still not put in place by the local authority”. He said that it was a shame on the emerging city of Swords, not to have public facilities available to the thousands of people who were attending the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Cllr Newman has been making representations to management at Fingal County Council regarding the fitting of permanent public facilities on the main street of Swords for the last two years. He says he has been promised that action is imminent on this project and is calling once again on the local authority to “get this job done”.