Government has ‘lost control’ of housing market says Louise O’Reilly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Fingal, Louise O’Reilly, has warned that the Government has “lost control of the housing market”, as new figures show that rents in North County Dublin have soared to €1,987 per month.

Deputy O’Reilly’s comments were made after the latest Daft.ie rent report recorded alarming rises in rents across the State, including across Fingal.

Across the State, the report records the highest rents to date and the lowest number of rental properties on the market since Daft’s records began.

Deputy O’Reilly said: “Today's Daft.ie rent report is deeply troubling. According to the report, rents in north county Dublin have soared to €1,987. This is an increase of 14.4% since last year.

“Rents were already far too high and too many people here are trapped by the housing crisis and locked out of owning their own home.

“This is a very worrying crisis and people cannot afford to continue paying these spiralling costs.”

Deputy O’Reilly said workers and families on ordinary incomes cannot afford to pay “huge sums” for rent every month, when they are already struggling with a cost-of-living crisis that has seen their bills soar.

She said: “Every day, people are contacting me looking for help with this crisis, including young families stuck in cramped flats that they're paying through the nose for, and young people living at home with their families while they anxiously watch house prices creep further and further out of their reach.”

According to Deputy Reilly, “It is clear that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and the Government have lost control of the housing market.”

After two years in office and almost a year into his housing plan, she said, Darragh O’Brien is presiding over “record highs” in rents, house prices and homelessness.

Meanwhile, she added, social and affordable housing is behind target and the private rental sector is shrinking.

She said: “This out-of-touch Government simply don't get how serious this crisis is.”

Deputy O’Reilly concluded: ”Budget 2023 next month is the Minister's last chance to make the level of change required to fix our deepening housing crisis.

“The Government’s failure to fix the housing crisis is devastating the lives of renters in Fingal who are forced to pay the price for their inaction. Sinn Féin in government would tackle the housing crisis.”