Gormanstown Camp opened to Ukranian refugees as State's accommodation options dry up

Gormanstown Camp opened to Ukrainian refugees this week after the State’s accommodation options for those fleeing the war dried up.

The Government’s decision to operationalise the army camp, located close to the north Fingal border with Meath, came after up to 250 people, including young children, initially had to be put up in the old terminal building at Dublin Airport when they arrived here last Wednesday.

The crisis unfolded as it was confirmed that accommodation in hotels, guest houses, emergency rest centres and private homes had been used up.

Since the start of the war in late February, over 40,000 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine, with 36,600 being accommodated by the State. In addition, there has been a significant rise in the number of people from other countries seeking International Protection here, with 7,080 applicants up to July 13 – this compares with a figure of 2,648 for the whole of 2021.

In a statement, the Government said that ensuring the security, health and safety of people fleeing the war in Ukraine remained “a top priority”.

As part of State’s immediate term response, large tents have been erected within the grounds of Gormanstown Camp, sleeping between 150 to 200 Ukrainian refugees, with separate dining areas and play facilities for children.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said it would continue to encourage Ukrainian arrivals to access any suitable pledged accommodation that is available. Medium to long-term accommodation options, such as modular housing and the refurbishment of existing buildings, will also be progressed.

Dublin Fingal TD Duncan Smith (Lab) said the State’s response to the arrival of refugees from Ukraine had been “utterly overwhelmed”.

“It is clear the bringing on stream of pledged properties has failed,” he said. “I have been raising the poorly coordinated response from the Government since April, when it became apparent that a lot of the support mechanisms were cosmetic at best.”

He added: “We needed boots on the ground from the Government in reception centres and in supporting the provision of pledged properties. Too much work has been concentrated on too few State workers, while too much has been asked of volunteers. We have a major crisis now with accommodation and the view into autumn and winter is bleak.”

Cllr Tony Murphy (Ind) said Ireland continues to be “best in class” in how it responds to a humanitarian crisis, and he applauded the people of Balbriggan for “encouraging integration” over the years.

“I don’t think people in the area will have any issue with Gormanstown Camp being used to accommodate Ukrainians in the short to medium-term,” he said. “But we must get the balance right and make sure we measure up, not only in how we support people fleeing war-torn areas, but in how we also look after our own people, particularly in terms of housing.

“We need to look inwardly and address issues on our home turf, as this will create an environment where we are better placed to offer more help to others when the need arises.”