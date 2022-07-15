Dublin

Gormanstown Camp opened to Ukranian refugees as State's accommodation options dry up

250 people including children had to be put up in old terminal building at Dublin Airport

Rows of tents at Gormanstown camp to temporarily house Ukranian refugees. Photo: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin Expand

fingalindependent

Tony McCullough

Gormanstown Camp opened to Ukrainian refugees this week after the State’s accommodation options for those fleeing the war dried up.

The Government’s decision to operationalise the army camp, located close to the north Fingal border with Meath, came after up to 250 people, including young children, initially had to be put up in the old terminal building at Dublin Airport when they arrived here last Wednesday.

