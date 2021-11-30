Goats do ‘Well’ to come away with full points

Ronan Mulcahy goes on the attack for Skerries against Sundays Well.

Kevin McGrath and Ross McAuley look resplendent on the occasion of their 100th Skerries appearance.

SKERRIES 33

SUNDAYS WELL5

SKERRIES welcomed bottom-of-the-table Sundays Well to Holmpatrick on Saturday as a north-east gale blew off the Irish Sea and if anyone thought that this match was going to be a foregone conclusion, they were in for a surprise.

You under-estimate the intensity of competition in Division 2C of the Energia AIL at your peril and although the Goats put in a thunderous second-half performance to win with a bonus point, the full-time scoreline does not reflect how hard-fought - and at times intense - this terrific match turned out to be.

With a Mulcahy pedigree in the back pocket, it was no surprise when the youngest of the three ‘Billy junior’ crew, young Ronan, ran in a spectacular solo affair from half-way. Weaving his way past would-be tacklers as he picked the ball up on his own 45-metre line, Mulcahy accelerated past them all to score Skerries’ fifth and final try under the sticks.

If that try was the icing on the cake, then there was serious work done in laying the foundations - particularly by the superb pack, keeping the ball tight in hand when playing into the fierce wind in the second half.

The Marrey brothers, another pairing along with the Mulcahys’ Billy minor in the centre, were in the vanguard. Cormac Marrey led the Skerries scrum as it overpowered a game Sundays Well eight and his angle of running and power of leg drive from numerous tap penalties in the second half were poetry in motion for the purists!

His brother Con, in scintillating form this season, very sadly suffered a serious leg injury after just 15 minutes and had to retire.

Sundays Well started with all guns blazing and despite Skerries scrum dominance, it was the lineout that kept well to the fore.

Skerries had lost their main jumper Mulvany to a Thursday night training injury, and with the gale blowing simply couldn’t get their lineout functioning.

They had the wind at their backs in that first half and as is often the case this made it easier for the opposition to poach balls as they floated on that gale.

Half backs Louughrey and Geary played well and kept Skerries pinned down for long periods, while captain and number 8 O’Brien led from the front with some bruising runs.

The locals were also worried when the penalty count went 14-4 against the home side in the first half, with a yellow card thrown in for good measure.

Finally, on 28 minutes, a scrum penalty, 15 metres out from the Well line, was tapped by the quick-thinking Shane Murphy at scrum half. He fed winger Mark Oliver, who ran a sumptuous and aggressive line to glide over the Well line 20 metres out from the left post.

Seven minutes later a ‘50:22’ the superb Paul O’Loghlen at 10 for Skerries was taken quickly by winger Oisin McKey, feeding supporting flanker Barry Murphy and then on to Marrey, who popped a delightful offload to scrum half Murphy to score in the far right-hand corner.

O’Loghlen slotted his second conversation of the day with a magnificently judged sideline kick across the force nine gale - shades of Ollie Campbell on a famous day in Twickenham!

But the visitors showed what they are made of and far from sitting back, they took the game to Skerries.

Sundays Well wing forward Alan Mintern scored an excellent try, reward for sustained pressure on the Skerries line to leave it 14-5 at the half-time break.

If the locals feared the second half, with Well having the wind advantage at their backs, they need not have worried.

All season Skerries’ fitness, driven by Johnny Tyndell, has served them well and so it was here. That and their attention to detail with the ball in hand.

Skerries assaulted the Well line and after 15 minutes their patience was rewarded as they scored a belter.

Ross McAuley, the human Duracell who just keeps going, and earning his 100th cap, passed out the back to captain McGrath, also earning his 100th cap! McGrath timed his pass to perfection for the ever-ready Oliver on the wing to skate over for his second and Skerries’ third try.

Sustained pressure from Skerries led to a number of yellow cards for Well, while Skerries also rang the changes to keep things fresh and the pressure on.

In the 73rd minute Chris Tonge - the replacement hooker - ran a brilliant line off another quick tap penalty to score the all-important bonus-point try under the posts.

The finale, by the younger Mulcahy, was almost the last act as Skerries stayed ‘top of the pops’ in Division 2C.

Meanwhile, the Malahide v Galway Corinthians game in 2B was postponed after Covid-19 cases were identified within the Malahide camp.