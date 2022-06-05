Goals secure the points for dogged Harps

Greg McEneaney of Skerries Harps brings the ball out of defence during the AFL1 match against Ballinteer St Johns. Picture: Fintan Clarke

Skerries Harps' Ciaran Murphy has the Ballinteer St Johns goal in his sights during last Wednesday evening's AFL1 game. Picture: Fintan Clarke

An under-strength Skerries Harps side picked up two important points at home to Ballinteer St Johns in Wednesday night’s Division 1 clash.

Trailing 0-4 to 0-2 after 10 minutes, Skerries eventually levelled courtesy of a mark by Ciaran Murphy (1-2). They then got their first of two goals from a 25th-minute penalty converted by Rob Delaney (1-2) following a foul on team captain Sean Rocks.

That sent them into a 1-10 to 0-10 half-time lead and then Murphy claimed their second goal at the three-quarter mark following a long pass from Dublin U20 centre back Greg McEneaney.

That opened up a seven-point lead and they saw the game out to win on a 2-12 to 0-12 scoreline, their other scores coming from Robbie Clinton, McEneaney and Eoghan O’Connor Flanagan who got two points apiece.

Impressing on the night for Skerries were James Casey, McEneaney, McKey and Eoin Wilde, with Skerries tightening up their play in the second half.

Clontarf moved to fourth following their 4-20 to 2-11 win away to St Maur’s.

Ciaran Reddin (1-4) was the St Maur’s star turn on the night, but the visitors led by five points at the break and pulled away in the second period, with Kieran McKeon (0-5) the big difference for Clontarf who had a man sent off for a second yellow with 10 minutes remaining but were well out of sight by then.

That leaves Maur’s second off the bottom, while a point above them are Naomh Mearnog who suffered a heavy 3-14 to 1-2 defeat away to St Judes.

In Division 2 St Sylvester’s lead the table following a 0-17 to 0-7 win at home to Scoil Ui Chonaill. Leading by four at the break, they pushed on in the second half, with Mark Hazley and Luke Troy their main scorers.

With a game in hand, that result leaves Sylvester’s a point clear of Whitehall Colmcille who, with newly recruited Dublin footballer and this year’s county hurling captain Eoghan O’Donnell in their side, secured a 5-9 to 5-8 win away to Templeogue Synge Street.

In third place are Naomh Olaf who produced another late comeback to secure a draw away to Round Towers Lusk.

Frustratingly for Lusk it was their second time to lose the lead with the last kick of the game, with Olaf full forward Eoin Foley sending over a late free in a game where Cormac Howley kicked three from play for the home side. It finished 0-12 apiece.

A below-par Fingallians were 3-6 to 0-10 winners at home to Kilmacud Crokes, with a terrific Conor Kelly strike the pick of their three goals and Cillian Murphy and Dylan Staunton also finding the back of the net.

That leaves the Swords outfit in the mix for a play-off spot, while Ballyboughal enhanced their promotion hopes with a 4-17 to 1-16 win away to St Annes. Goals from Eoghan McPhilbin (2), Cathal Begg and Cian Casey and a number of points from John Rodgers helped secure the win, Ballyboughal’s third on the bounce.