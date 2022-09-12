Goals bonanza as Fingal’s two inter clubs book knockout spots

It was a good weekend for the two competing Fingal clubs in the Intermediate Hurling Championship, with wins for St Sylvester’s and Naomh Mearnog securing their place in the knockout stages.

A revamped full forward line which saw both Alan Kenny and Sean Graham start saw Sylvester’s record a 3-25 to 1-11 win away to St Brigids, with Liam Foley, Eoghan Buckley and Graham scoring 1-15 between them.

That win ensures top spot for Syls and a home draw for the next round, while Maur’s also go through from the group having finished second.

In Group 2 Naomh Mearnog claimed the runners-up spot behind Fingallians, with an early goal from Jack Kehoe sending them on the way to a resounding 4-18 to 0-15 win away to Ballyboden St Endas.

Mark Phelan (pictured above) also kept up his impressive form in front of goal as he bagged 2-1, while Liam Mullin - in his first game back from injury - registered a goal off a free with what what was the last puck of the game.

In the Junior A Championship, Skerries Harps finished their group campaign pointless, with full back Rory Boylan and centre back Finn Chatten their best performers in a 1-13 to 3-12 defeat away to Cuala and Aidan Keogh scoring their goal.

In Junior B, St Finian’s Swords were edged out on a 2-15 to 2-12 scoreline at home to Lucan Sarsfields, while in Junior C Wild Geese made it five wins in their group, with Lorcan McMahon, Ciaran Galvin, Jack Roberts, Dan Sammon and Brian Fitigerald their top performers in a 1-15 to 1-10 success at home to Na Gaeil Oga.

St Sylvester’s progressed from Group 2 following a 0-12 to 0-8 win away to Kevins.

In Junior D, the big derby clash of the day saw St Patrick’s Donabate overcome Round Towers Lusk on a 2-9 to 1-8 scoreline.

Donabate held a seven-point lead at the break, with Bryan Kelly grabbing their first goal before younger brother Cormac picked up possession on the 45 and ran straight for goal before blasting into the top corner of the net.

Lusk regrouped at the break and almost found the back of the net straight after the restart, only for Luke Codd to see a goal-bound effort turned away spectacularly by Donal O’Riordan.

And while the former Dublin minor did eventually find the back of the net for the visitors, he was also denied from the penalty spot as Lusk held out for the win.

Two goals from David Deneher ensured a clean sweep for St Sylvester’s as they progressed from Junior F following a 3-6 to 1-10 win over Raheny.