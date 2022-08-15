Goal-hungry Fins hit rivals ‘Boden for six

St Maur’s player Glenn Weldon holds off his Round Towers Clondalkin opponent during their Intermediate Hurling Championship clash. Picture: Fintan Clarke

St Maur’s man John Sheridan looks for options as he is closed down by Round Towers Clondalkin’s Cathal Downey. Picture: Fintan Clarke

St MAUR’S left it late in Rush before overtaking Round Towers Clondalkin to win on a 1-14 to 1-12 scoreline in Saturday’s Intermediate Championship group one clash.

Leading by two at the break following a goal from Tomas Hegarty, Maur’s conceded a penalty late in the second half to go three points behind.

But the Fingal side, who now top the group, finished strong, with two late frees from JM Sheridan securing victory.

In Group two unbeaten Fingallians were resounding 6-24 to 1-14 winners at home to Ballyboden St Endas.

However the game was still competitive for much of the first half before a goal from Sean Hickey (2-2) left them five up the break, with the former Dublin under 21 adding a second major mid-way through the second half.

The other chief scorers on the day were Eoin O’Connor 1-6 (0-3f), TJ Howard (1-3) and Darragh Power on 0-5.

In the Junior A Championship, Skerries Harps were edged out on a 2-12 to 3-8 scoreline away to St Marks.

Skerries, still without a win in the group, had led by 1-6 to 0-5 at the break, but despite goals from Shane Rice (1-1), David Graham (1-2) and Matthew Dooley (1-2) they were finally overtaken with the final puck of the game.

In Junior B, St Finian’s Swords are joint second in group one following a 4-13 to 1-8 win at home to Ballyboden St Endas.

Leading 1-8 to 0-5 at half-time, Finians pushed on after the break, with James Shelley registering 2-6, while James Donelly got a goal on his adult championship debut for the club.

In Junior C, Wild Geese remain top of group one following a 0-23 to 0-17 win at home to Naomh Olaf.

Level after the first quarter, Wild Geese were never headed in a game where Lorcan McMahon was outstanding along with midfielders Ben O’Brien and Cathal Galvin. Shane Boland at half back was another to excel with two amazing catches, while Dan Sammon was denied by the upright for what would have been the goal of the season.

Having beaten his man and cut through the Olaf team, he had no choice but to bring the sliotar back to hand, and he flicked the ball up and rocketed a shot from 21 yards which cracked off the post.

In a hard week for the club a minute’s silence was held before the game for Patricia Flood, whose son Paul plays for the second team, and Brea Mullarkey whose brothers play underage with Wild Geese.

In the other group, St Sylvester’s went down on a 1-14 to 1-10 scoreline away to Thomas Davis, with Eoin McCarthy grabbing the goal for the visitors.

In Junior D the big derby clash of the day at Thomas Ashe Park saw 14-man Round Towers Lusk overcome St Maur’s second string on a 4-15 to 3-17 scoreline, with a Luke Codd goal shortly after the final water break proving crucial for the home side.

St Patrick’s Donabate remain top of the group following a 3-17 to 2-11 win over Setanta, with second-half goals from Brian Hanley, Cillian O’Leary and Kieran Keary (penalty) seeing them pull away.

In the other group a Liam Glynn goal sent Naomh Barrog on their way to a 5-11 to 0-10 over Naomh Mearnog in a game where Brian McCarthy registered a number frees for the visitors.