Goal blitz extends unbeaten sequence

RUSH ATHLETIC 8

PEGASUS/ST JAMES 3

RED-HOT Rush made it nine games unbeaten as they fired eight goals past hapless Pegasus/St James who were no match for Declan Whyte’s exciting side.

Rush’s difficult start to life in the intermediate ranks (when they lost five of their opening six games) is now a long and distant memory, with the St Catherine’s Park outfit unbeaten since losing to Larkview Boys on September 17th.

Rush ended 2021 with a 4-1 victory against Corduff and they were looking to pick up where they left off as they played their first competitive game of 2022.

They dominated the early exchanges against a Pegasus side just outside the relegation zone, but despite that good start it was the visitors who took the lead when they slotted home a penalty after 13 minutes.

It took Rush less than three minutes to get back on terms thanks to a very well goal by midfielder Dylan Kelly.

Rush were attacking in waves now as they looked for that second goal and it was little surprise when it arrived mid-way through the half thanks to a peach of a shot from distance from the mercurial Barry McAllister.

Rush refused to take their foot off the pedal and almost got in for a third when striker Darragh Walsh forced the Pegasus keeper into a flying save.

Pegasus could barely get out of their own half now, but somehow they drew level when a long ball forward was chased own by their hard-working striker before he slotted past Rush keeper Vincent Whelan.

Back came Rush and five minutes before half-time they restored their lead thanks to a fine finish from Walsh after good work from Rory Byrne.

It got better for Rush just before the break when winger Ross Hopkins cut inside before finding the bottom corner to double his side’s lead, making it 4-2 at the break.

Any thoughts of a Pegasus comeback were ended within five minutes of the restart when McAllister broke the offside trap before calmly slotting home his second and Rush’s fifth goal.

Walsh scored his second with a fine goal just before the hour before Pegasus missed a penalty. It was 6-3, however, two minutes later when the Pegasus midfielder scored a thunderbolt which left Whelan with no chance.

The scoring wasn’t done yet as Walsh completed an excellent hat-trick with a slick finish after being put through on goal by McAllister, and a comprehensive victory was sealed with a second goal for Kelly thanks to a neat near-post finish.

Rush ATHLETIC: Vincent Whelan, Alan Kerslake, Luke Ring, Rory Byrne, Ryan Beggs, Oisin McGuinness, Eoghan Dempsey, Dylan Kelly, Barry McAllister, Darragh Walsh, Ross Hopkins.