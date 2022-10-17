Go-Ahead bus service in Fingal ‘nothing short of disgraceful’ – O’Reilly

The level of service provided by Go-Ahead Ireland for the people in North County Dublin “is nothing short of disgraceful”, a Dublin Fingal Sinn Féin TD has stated.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Deputy Louise O’Reilly said that buses are being cancelled “at the very last minute” and no explanation is being given to passengers.

She said: "This means people are missing appointments and they are late for work and late for school. It is happening constantly.

"We have contacted Go-Ahead I do not know how many times and the answers we get are of absolutely no comfort at all.

"I very much welcome what the Minister of State is saying in regard to recruitment but the company seems to be recruiting some of the most delicate drivers I have ever heard of.”

Deputy O’Reilly said the level of sick leave and Covid seems to be “disproportionately” impacting the workers in Go-Ahead, and the Minister of State might want to look at that.

She added: “The simple fact is that Go-Ahead is not delivering on its contractual obligations. That is the bottom line: it is being paid to deliver a service and it is not delivering that service."

Deputy O’Reilly said the question for the Minister, “were he to be in the House”, is “what he is prepared to do about it.”

Responding to Deputy O’Reilly, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Deputy Hildegarde Naughton TD (FG) said that the NTA has advised that it is closely monitoring the performance of all public transport operators.

The issues being experienced by Go-Ahead are not unique to that operator, she added, with many operators in the public transport sector facing similar staffing challenges as a result of Covid-19 absences and the recruitment of new drivers.

However, while these staffing issues are being experienced across the public transport system, it was also true that Go-Ahead was “particularly impacted by them and is experiencing higher-than-normal levels of Covid-19-related staff absences.”

These absences are having a “knock-on negative impact” on the delivery of services, with a number of services not operating as scheduled.

Deputy Naughton said the NTA is engaging with Go-Ahead on this issue, and that the company has told the NTA it will have a full complement of drivers by December.