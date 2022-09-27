Glebe North leave rivals feeling Blue

Goalmouth action at Market Green on Friday night last as Glebe North put the Bluebell United defence under pressure. Picture: Fintan Clarke

GLEBE NORTH 3

BLUEBELL UNITED 0

Glebe North recorded their first league win of the season in some style as Darius Kierans’ side beat Bluebell United convincingly at Market Green on Friday night.

The Balbriggan outfit came into the game off the back of two league defeats but started well as usual and looked to get on top early on.

Darragh Owens flashed a shot just wide on five minutes and then in the 12th minute Ciaran McCann whipped in a cross for Ryan O’Shea at the back post, but his header was wide of the mark.

Bluebell were unable to settle into the game, such was Glebe’s pressing, and Noeem Adekunle looked to have given his side the lead on 18 minutes. He was played through and finished to the net, only for the offside flag to be raised.

While Bluebell weren’t creating much, they did have a clear-cut chance soon after which they skied over the bar, much to the relief of Gabriel Sava in the Glebe goal. The visitors then tried an audacious lob from inside their own half, but the ball dropped over the bar rather than under it.

Glebe’s Reece Weldon whipped in a corner which was headed over by Ahu Obhakhan, but the breakthrough finally came just on the half-hour mark.

From well outside the box Glebe captain Noel Barrett unleashed a shot which flew into the top corner. after a patient build-up.

From the restart Glebe won back possession and attacked again and this time Darragh Owens rifled a shot goalwards only to see it deflected behind.

The Balbriggan side did manage to take a 2-0 lead into the break, though, thanks to the in-form Ryan O’Shea who struck from inside the box.

The visitors looked to pull one back early in the second half and Sava was forced into a smart low save, while at the other end the industrious Obhakhan saw a low shot smothered by the keeper.

Bluebell enjoyed a period of good possession, but the Glebe defensive line held and they forced a series of offside decisions.

Weldon saw a goal-bound free kick tipped behind on 62 minutes, while Barrett again tried his luck from distance but this time the shot was saved.

The longer the game went on the more Glebe dominated as Bluebell had no real answer.

Obhakhan was played through and as he was lining up to shoot his was brilliantly dispossessed by a last-ditch tackle and Glebe also had a penalty claim waved away with 17 minutes remaining before Weldon flashed a shot just wide.

Second-half sub Eric Foley made sure of all three points with five minutes remaining.

Barrett this time turned provider for the former Drogheda United player and he made no mistake from inside the box.

Jason Rankin almost made it four just on the full-time whistle, but three was more than enough and Glebe will be delighted to have registered their first league win of the season.