Glebe in the hat after hard-earned win

GLEBE NORTH 2

CASTLEKNOCK CELTIC 1

Glebe North are through to the next round of the Metropolitan Cup after a deserved victory against Castleknock.

Glebe were good value for their win and if anything they should have won by more, having dominated the majority of the game.

The Balbriggan side, who are flying high in Senior 1 Sunday and looking a good bet for promotion to the top flight, shuffled their pack, with manager Darius Kierans bringing in some fringe players for this tie against the 1B outfit.

Glebe got off to the perfect start, with Ryan O’Shea giving the home side the lead after just five minutes. Glebe opened up the visiting defence thanks to a great move which saw Ryan Connor and Ciaran McCann exchange passes before the latter played in O’Shea. O’Shea’s initial shot was well saved, but the ball came straight back to him and he curled a brilliant first-time shot into the net to give his side a dream start.

Glebe doubled their lead just three minutes later when Killian Brennan’s excellent long pass found Connor who headed home to make it 2-0 inside 10 minutes.

Reece Weldon was causing the visitors all sorts of problems with hi space and trickery and at that stage it looked as though it would be a long day for Castleknock.

The away side hung on bravely, however, and despite being on the back foot for the majority of the opening half they managed to keep the gap to just two goals.

Just before half-time Glebe were stunned when a hopeful long ball forward saw the visiting striker head the ball over goalkeeper Ronan Browne to make it 2-1 at the break.

Glebe stepped it up in the second half as they looked for a third goal to kill off the tie, but try as they might they just could not find a way through.

Weldon hit the crossbar when through on goal before Andy Haran forced the visiting keeper into an excellent save down to his left.

Castleknock weren’t creating much, but at 2-1 Glebe knew they were living dangerously.

O’Shea had a goal disallowed for a dubious offside decision late on, but ultimately it mattered little, with the referee blowing the final whistle shortly afterwards to signify a victory for the hosts.

Glebe North: Ronan Browne, Keith Murray, Jimmy Kileen, Ciaran O’Connor, Killian Brennan, Kyle Molloy, Ciaran McCann, Ryan Connor, Reece Weldon, Andy Haran, Ryan O’Shea. Subs: Marty Walsh for Andy Haran, Darragh Ownes for Ryan Connor, Roy Kierans for Ciaran McCann, Jason Rankin for Keith Murray, Ollie Hamzat for Ryan O’Shea.