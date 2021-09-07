Glebe draw little comfort

Glebe North 2 St Patricks CYFC 2

Glebe North made it five games unbeaten on Friday evening but this will be viewed as two points dropped given how much the home side were in control of this game at 2-0 up. A goal from the visitors just before half time proved crucial with St Pats going in at half time with a pep in their step having been outplayed for most of the opening 45 minutes.

Glebe came into the game high on confidence having won their previous four league games and despite missing their in form striker Marty Walsh through injury they began the game well pinning St Pats inside their own half as Reece Weldon and Ryan O’Shea in particular asked questions of the visiting defence.

It took the hosts just five minutes to break the deadlock and it arrived after a mistake from the visiting keeper when he dropped a deep cross from Roy Kierans which gave Noel Barrett the easiest of tap ins to put his team ahead. Glebe continued to press forward and they should have doubled their lead five minutes later when Reece Weldon set Darragh Owens clear but the striker just failed to hit the target as his shot flew narrowly wide.

Owens was really causing the visitors all sorts of problems and he went close again just past the half hour mark when he beat three players before curling a shot inches over the bar. St Patricks were on the ropes now and it was no surprise when Glebe doubled their lead ten minutes before the break thanks to a fine finish from Jay Rankin after some excellent approach play from Eric Foley and Noel Barrett.

At that stage it seemed inevitable that Glebe would go on and win and the only question left was how many could they score? However, just before half time a rare attack from the visitors resulted in a goal as a shot from the striker squeezed past Ronan Browne despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to it.

That goal changed the whole complexion of the game and seemed to knock the stuffing out of Glebe who didn’t play with the same intensity in the second half. It was a much more even affair during the second period. With twenty minutes to go Glebe were dispossessed in the middle of the park resulting in a second goal on the break for the visitors who drew level thanks to a fine finish from their striker. Glebe rallied late on and hit the woodwork through Killian Brennan but they just couldn’t find a way through and ultimately had to settle for a point.

Glebe North: Ronan Browne, Jason Rankin, Roy Kierans, James Carroll, Jimmy Killeen, Eric Foley, Killian Brennan, Noel Barrett, Reece Weldon, Ryan O’Shea, Darragh Owens

Subs: Paul McCarville for Eric Foley, Anthony Burke for Jimmy Killeen