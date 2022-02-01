Garristown’s Windmill Run set for its ‘biggest and best’ running ever

Garristown is ready to welcome the return of the Windmill Run

The countdown is on to the hugely popular Windmill Run in Garristown – and his year is set to be the best one yet.

An initiative of Garristown Community Council, the first run was held in 2013, with the number of participants growing exponentially each year. It’s hoped that up to 500 people will take part in this year’s event, which takes place on March 20.

There have been a couple of false starts along the way, with the run cancelled on two occasions – thanks to the Beast From the East storm and Covid-19 – so this will be the eighth year of them actually hitting the ground.

Arlene Moore, a member of the community council and organiser of the run, said the initial idea behind the event was to give local people a focal point to train for.

The Windmill Run now carries official Athletics Ireland recognition since teaming up with Garristown Flyers AC, formed in 2020. This means club runners can wear their official singlets and have their times officially recorded, with all participants chipped.

Entrants have the option of a 10km or 5km looped route, both starting in Garristown village and taking in the historic windmill and Bog Hill – one of the most challenging sections of the race.

You must be at least 13 to enter the Windmill Run but there is no upper age limit. Entry fee is €25 or €15 for those aged under 16. Each year, Garristown Community Council makes a donation to charity from the proceeds of the run, with money going to St Francis Hospice and Crumlin Children’s Hospital in the past.

The first 400 participants across the line will receive a special Windmill Run t-shirt, with all those completing the race receiving a medal. Cash prizes will be awarded for first place finishers.

Walkers and those with additional needs or disabilities are also invited to take part in this inclusive event.

While there is still plenty of time to sign up for the run, numbers are expected to be capped so early registration is advisable.

The run will start on Main Street, Garristown, at 10am on Sunday, March 20. Visit the Windmill Run Facebook page for online registration details and further information.