Gardaí renew appeal for witness to serious accident in Swords

Gardaí in Swords are renewing their appeal in relation to the serious road traffic collision involving two cars that occurred between 12:50pm and 1pm on Monday, June 20 2022, on the Naul Road, Swords and are appealing for assistance from the public.

A female passenger (30s) in one of the cars, continues to receive treatment at Beaumont Hospital for serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Naul Road at Swords (the rear of Dublin Airport) between 12:50pm and 1pm on Monday, 20th June, 2022, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on (01) 6664700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.