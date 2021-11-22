Garda resourcing in Swords is raised in the Dáil as TD says station needs another 40 gardaí

Swords does not have sufficient Garda resources to cater for the town’s population, the Dáil has heard.

The issue was raised with the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, by Dublin Fingal TD Louise O’Reilly (SF), who claimed that Swords is 40 gardaí short of what is needed. She said her constituents had expressed concerns about gardaí or patrol cars not being available when they contacted the Swords station.

“It is not the fault of the gardaí,” Deputy O’Reilly stated. “I visited the station recently and I know that they are completely flat out. Swords is a town with a population of more than 40,000. The Garda resources that are deployed there do not match the population.”

Deputy O’Reilly revealed she was prompted to raise the matter in the Dáil after hearing of a “disturbing” incident where a child was accosted outside a school. She said the child’s mother had phoned gardaí but they did not have a car available.

“That is very worrying,” Deputy O’Reilly said.

Deputy O’Reilly also complained of insufficient accommodation space at Swords Garda station, which she described as “heaving”.

“There are hoardings surrounding it that have been there for years now,” she said. “I do not know what is happening with it and I do not believe the gardaí stationed there know either.”

Deputy O’Reilly told the Minister there had been an increase in gang activity and drug dealing. She called for the establishment of a task force for Swords, which she said had worked in other areas.

“We all want the same thing in the end,” she said. “We want the streets to be safe, for the Garda to be resourced and for people to feel safe in their homes. That is not the case now.”

In response, the Minister for Justice said “an unprecedented” allocation of more than €2 billion in Garda funding had been provided in Budget 2022. This would see up to 800 new gardaí and 400 staff recruited. Minister McEntee said she hoped this would bring Garda numbers up to 15,000 next year.

The Minister said Swords station had 83 members of all ranks assigned to it – an increase of over 15pc since the end of 2016 when there were only 72 gardaí. She added that the Coolock district, which includes Swords, Coolock and Malahide Garda stations, currently has a strength of 234 members of all ranks – an increase of 12.5pc since the end of 2016.

However, Deputy O’Reilly told the Minister that there was “a difference between being safe and feeling safe”.

“It is not sufficient that an area the size of Swords, which has housing estates stretching for miles all the way out to Donabate and surrounding areas, would have only two Garda cars available,” she told the Dáil.

Deputy O’Reilly concluded: “While 83 gardaí might sound like a big number, at any given time, gardaí will have to be in court, on community duties, on sick leave or on annual leave. There are, therefore, not enough gardaí to meet the population need.”