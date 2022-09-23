Garda presence key to tackling anti-social behaviour says Alan Farrell TD

Gardaí must be adequately resourced in Budget 2023 to tackle anti-social behaviour in our cities, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Dublin Fingal TD Alan Farrell, said there is “a culture of fear” growing in our cities, and that Gardai must have the “tools and resources” to tackle the problem.

He said: “Social media footage from Ballyfermot in recent days shows abhorrent disregard for community safety, the safety of Gardaí, and a complete lack of respect for the residents of the area.

"Moreover, 760 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported on Irish Rail services in the first six months of this year.

“Operation Citizen was a welcome endeavour by Gardaí and the Department of Justice. A parliamentary question I tabled in July showed that 3,252 incidents were recorded under Operation Citizen covering the period 1 January to 20 June 2022. The total figure includes 1,131 crime and 2,121 non-crime incidents.”

Deputy Farrell said he hoped additional resources would be given to Gardai in Budget 2023.

He said people must feel safe when getting public transport, walking home from work or just simply being in or around the city.

"The only way this is possible is to have the presence of Gardai felt on our streets”, he concluded.