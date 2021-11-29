Garage worker (20) disqualified from driving for one year after being caught ‘drug driving’

A 20-year-old garage worker has been disqualified from driving for one year at Balbriggan District Court after he was convicted of drug driving.

Eimantas Adzgauskas was caught driving under the influence of cannabis when his black Audi A4 was stopped at the R127 in Lusk last December, the court heard.

Garda Tiberir Badiceanu told the court he stopped the defendant, with an address at The Lawns, Belgard Heights in Tallaght, shortly before 8pm on December 19, 2020.

The garda spoke to the driver and formed the opinion he was under the influence.

He was conveyed to a local garda station where a blood sample was provided and later came back positive for cannabis.

The solicitor for the defence said Adzgauskas was “very sorry” for what happened and accepted responsibility for it.

She said on the night in question the defendant, who works as a sales assistant in a filling station, was bringing a friend home to Skerries and the friend had “brought the narcotics into the car”.

Since this incident he has distanced himself from those who brought him into contact with cannabis and has “turned over a new leaf”, she added.

The defendant has no previous convictions and was co-operative with gardaí.

Judge John King convicted the defendant and imposed a fine of €400.

He disqualified him from driving for one year.