Fyffe’s Fit Squad visit Kinsealy National School

Kinsealy National School was amongst the first to host the popular children’s fitness initiative “Fit Squad” as it resumed its programme of in-person school visits following a two-year break during Covid.

Delivered by Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton and supported by Fyffes, the visits saw over 120 pupils participate in the active workout which included advice on healthy eating, demonstrations of exercises young people should do and tips on how to use leisure time to stay physically fit.

Continuing until March 2023, it is expected that some 7,500 pupils nationwide will participate in the interactive fitness sessions, adding to the over-20,000 pupils who have taken part in it since it was first launched in 2018.

Schools interested in receiving a similar “Fit Squad” visit can find details online at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie