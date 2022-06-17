Fyffes Fit Squad finally able to return to Fingal schools

Another sign that life is returning to normal following a two years break forced by the Covid-19 pandemic is seen in the announcement by Balbriggan-based fruit importers Fyffes that it is to resume its programme of fitness visits to Fingal schools commencing in September.

Since its launch just four years ago over 5,160 Dublin pupils had been introduced to the Fit Squad programme before Covid and resulting school closures forced Fyffes to bring its message online.

Delivered by Irish health and fitness expert Tom Dalton, each visit of 45-minutes duration includes an active workout designed to improve children’s general fitness through engagement and fun-filled activities, supported by talks and tips on healthy eating. Schools interested in participating are invited to register at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie/register