Future is bright for Balbriggan Leaving Cert high-scorers

Following last week’s Leaving Certificate results, the first round of CAO offers, released this Thursday, will decide the futures of many of our young people.

For some top-scoring students at Loreto Secondary School Balbriggan though, it is hoped the CAO will be just a formality, with them having achieved the maximum 625 points in the State exam.

Éabha McLoughlin is just one Loreto Secondary School Balbriggan student who is celebrating a remarkable achievement: “I got 625 points, so I was absolutely delighted. I was surprised because I wasn’t expecting it.

"I was kind of overwhelmed because I had been aiming for like nowhere even near 625. So I was absolutely over the moon.”

Éabha says: “I wasn’t really stressed out about the results because I kind of stopped thinking about it because it had been so long since the exams, but it’s kind of surreal when it comes to the results.”

Like most of her classmates, Éabha accessed her Leaving Cert results online.

While she did perhaps miss out on the excitement of school, she did get to share a very special moment with family: “The results were all online this year so I just opened them at home and I showed my parents and we were all just staring at the computer because we couldn’t believe it.

“My parents were absolutely delighted and none of us wanted to believe it. The results came out at ten, but I logged in at 9.30am and they were there about 9.50am, so we weren’t even sure if they were real or if they had loaded properly.”

Éabha, who hopes to study Primary School Teaching in DCU, says: “I’d like to thank absolutely all of my teachers – Loreto Balbriggan is a great school to go to.

"It’s a really supportive environment and all the teachers are absolutely brilliant and the girls are all lovely.”

Mizna Shahid is equally thrilled with the results, having achieved the maximum 625 points.

She says: “I’m really happy with my results, I did seven subjects and I got all H1s, which obviously I worked really hard last year so it was really nice to get a really good result from it.

“I was with my family when I got the results and it was just a shock, there was just an instant smile on everyone’s face, so like I was over the moon.

“I was a little bit nervous coming up to the results, but I did put in a lot of work last year so I was really hoping that it would pay off.

“I haven’t been to the school yet, but I think they’re calling in a few people for photos on Wednesday, so I’m looking forward to seeing all my teachers then.”

Mizna hopes to study medicine at RCSI, but will have to wait patiently until September 8 before she learns if she has secured a place on the course.

For Éabha and Mizna, and indeed all the Leaving Cert students at Loreto Secondary School Blabriggan, bright futures lie ahead.