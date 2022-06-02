Funding under Capital Programme 2022-2024 for redesign of Blakes Cross

Funding has been allocated within the Fingal Capital Programme 2022-2024 for the redesign and upgrade of Blakes Cross.

Confirmation came from Fingal County Council in answer to a question tabled by Cllr Cathal Boland (NP) at a recent Local Area Committee meeting.

In his question, Cllr Boland asked Fingal County Council to provide details on the vehicle capacity of the Lusk Blakes Cross road, and advise what funding provision is in place “to achieve the optimum number of vehicles on a 24/7 basis.”

Accordingly, the project will be progressed through the standard project phases for the assessment, feasibility, planning, design and construction of road projects as set out below, which "typically take several years from start to finish.”

As part of the assessment phase, a traffic assessment will be carried out.

A Fingal County Council project team has been assigned to this project and a brief is being drafted.

The procurement process to engage a consultant will commence in 2022.

The design and planning process will include an assessment of junction capacity.