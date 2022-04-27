A funding boost for Skerries and Balbriggan harbours has been welcomed by a local TD and councillor.

Dublin Fingal TD and Fine Gael Climate Action Spokesperson, Alan Farrell, has said that successful applications, under the Brexit Adjustment Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme for Skerries and Balbriggan, will improve the harbours for all.

Deputy Farrell said: “Two successful applications in Fingal will receive funding to complete important infrastructural projects. These projects will total €760,000 and the State will provide €646,000 of that funding.

“The works carried out to Skerries harbour will see the installation of a concrete filled plate to cover repair works from below bed level; while the works in Balbriggan will see general repairs to the harbour.”

The works in Skerries harbour are anticipated to be completed by the end of this year, while repairs in Balbriggan are scheduled to be completed in Q1 of 2023, Deputy Farrell said.

He concluded: “Investing in our marine infrastructure is a necessity. For generations in Fingal our harbours have been a cherished part of our lives and our communities, it’s our duty to ensure that they are maintained and cared for so that future residents can enjoy and utilise them too.”

Cllr Tom O’Leary (FG) said: “I welcome the announcement from the Department of Agriculture & Marine of €647,000 grants for Skerries and Balbriggan harbours.

“Fingal County Council and Government will continue to invest in our harbour infrastructure and I look forward to more engagement in the future as we draft a marine plan for the Fingal area …88km coastline.

"As a member of the Marine & Coastal area committee of Fingal County Council I am looking forward to engaging in that process. This will be the first marine flight plan in Ireland for a coastal area 5.5km offshore the Fingal County Council area.

“We need to harness the coastal area for everyone’s benefit and protect its future. Renewable Energy is one major project that’s imminent- with the North Irish Sea Array planning application due to be lodged to Bord Pleanála in Q1 next year 2022.

“That is outside the scope and the Marine Area Plan as it’s further out to sea…beyond 5.5km, which is the limit of the scope of the Marine Area Plan.”