Fuel thief gets four month sentence backdated to time already served

A man who put €30 of fuel in a car and then left without paying has been given a four month sentence at Balbriggan District Court.

Alan Ryan pleaded guilty to the offence at the Mace Filling Station in Ballyboughal on October 13, 2020.

The court heard Ryan’s reply to charge after caution was: “I just want to get this done today”.

Gardaí told the court the defendant was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the forecourt of the Mace Shop at Main Street, Ballyboughal.

Ryan got out, put €33.85 of fuel into the vehicle and got back into the car.

He did not pay for the fuel and the car drove away from the forecourt.

The accused is currently serving a sentence in relation to a different matter and is due for release in June 2023, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Ryan was going through a difficult period at the time and obviously his past caught up with him in the end.

She said he is now trying to get through his sentence as best he can and asked the court not to extend this any further.

Judge Deirdre Gearty said she wouldn’t increase his jail time under the circumstances and imposed a four month sentence but backdated this to January 4.