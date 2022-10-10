Fruit farm worker fined for driving without insurance

A fruit farm worker was going through hard times and failed to renew his insurance because he was planning on selling his car, a court has heard.

Gints Berzin (51) said he was going through financial difficulties at the time he was stopped by gardaí and was trying to sell his car.

The defendant, of Mall House, Kilbush Lane, Rush, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on September 27, 2021.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide gardaí with the name of a person who was driving the vehicle on August 10, 2021.

His solicitor told the court someone had taken the car for a test drive and Berzin didn’t know their full details so couldn’t provide them to gardaí.

She said it wasn’t a case that he was “withholding” the information but rather that he didn’t know it.

Garda Sean Toner told the court someone else was seen driving the defendant’s vehicle shortly before 1pm on August 10th.

He said he visited the defendant at his home address and asked who was driving teh car but he failed to provide this information to gardaí.

The court also heard how gardaí stopped a vehicle driven by Berzin on September 27 last year.

A demand was made for the defendant to produce his insurance but the documents were not produced.

The defence solicitor said Berzin is a Latvian national who has been living in Ireland for 17 years and works on a fruit farm packing and loading goods.

She said at the time of these incidents the accused did have a car but had financial difficulties and was trying to sell it as a result.

He did previously have insurance but he had not renewed it because he wasn’t planning on keeping the car, she said, adding he did not know the full details of the person

who took the car for a test drive and the person did not subsequently purchase the vehicle.

Berzin is a hardworking man with no previous conviction, she said.

Imposing a fine of €300 for driving without insurance, Judge John Brennan said he accepted that Berzin didn’t renew his insurance because he was planning to sell the vehicle.

He said under those circumstances he would not disqualify the defendant in this instance