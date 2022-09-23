‘Fresh Air Friday’ comes to Balbriggan as locals choose active travel

The people of Balbriggan were encouraged to choose active travel on Fresh Air Friday.

Fingal County Council, Balbriggan Tidy Towns and Our Balbriggan joined forces recently to host Balbriggan’s first “Fresh Air Friday.”

Schools and businesses were invited to participate by asking their pupils and employees to leave the car at home and choose Active Travel for their commute.

By walking, cycling, scooting, running or using public transport instead of driving, the people of Balbriggan are helping to reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion.

Stephen McGinn, Walking and Cycling Officer with Fingal County Council, says: “We can all make small swaps that will have a big impact on our climate and our community.

"Walking or scooting to school instead of putting the kids in the car, even just one or two days a week, is enough to make a positive difference to our health and our local environment.”

Emma Grufferty, Principal of Balbriggan Educate Together National School, says: “Fewer cars idling at the school gate each morning and afternoon means our pupils are breathing cleaner air.

"We find that when children walk to school, they arrive alert and ready to learn.

"They are also learning road safety skills and practicing their independence which is really positive. We are encouraging as many families as possible to make this “Fresh Air Friday” the first of many.”